Amid widening needs for displaced Somalis, UN refugee agency revises funding appeal

Read more: United Nations

Mothers and children wait to be screened for malnutrition at a UNICEF-supported Outpatient Therapeutic Program in Baidoa, Somalia. UNICEF/Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin 12 May 2017 – The United Nations refugee agency has increased its funding appeal by $91 million to meet the humanitarian needs of Somali refugees in the region and the people displaced inside the Horn of Africa country.

Chicago, IL

