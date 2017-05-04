Al-Shabaab targets officials in Somal...

Al-Shabaab targets officials in Somalia blast that kills at least 8

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a cafe in central Mogadishu on Monday, killing at least eight people in an attack claimed by the Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. Bursts of gunfire followed the attack, which targeted the Italian Coffee cafeteria, located near the passport office.

