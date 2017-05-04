Aid worker kidnaps and roadblocks soar in famine-threatened Somalia

Kidnapping of aid workers and extortion at checkpoints are on the rise in Somalia, the United Nations said on Thursday, hindering efforts to prevent the country slipping into renewed famine. In the first 27 days of April, 13 humanitarian workers were abducted, the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update, the highest monthly figure since 2011.

