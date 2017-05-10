Aid Groups Question Timing of Military Offensives in Somalia Amid Famine Risk
Alleged members of al-Shabab are blindfolded and guarded at a former police station by soldiers of the Somali National Army in Kismayo, southern Somalia, Oct. 3, 2012. Humanitarian agencies operating in Somalia say they are concerned about reports of upcoming military offensives in the country at a time when the risk of famine still persists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC