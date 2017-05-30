Aid Agencies Reach Somalia IDP's With...

Aid Agencies Reach Somalia IDP's With Cash Relief Programs

Thursday May 25 Read more: Voice of America

A key innovation since the 2011 famine in Somalia is the growing use of cash assistance programs for people affected by current drought-induced crisis. The mobile money transfers enhance accountability, sidestep security challenges and enable recipients, many of whom are displaced, to get help no matter where they go.

