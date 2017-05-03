Africa's inequality stifles growth, s...

Africa's inequality stifles growth, says report

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this March 11, 2017 file photo a malnourished child is treated at the Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia. In a report released by Oxfam at the World Economic Forum in Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, May 3, 2017 it said that Africa has higher levels of poverty than previously thought because decades of economic growth have only benefited a small elite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,753,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC