Acutely malnourished Somali children increase to 1.4 mln: UNICEF

3 hrs ago

The number of Somali children who are or will be severely malnourished has risen by 50 percent to 1.4 million since January, according to the United Nations Children's Fund . The UNICEF said Tuesday the number includes over 275,000 who have or will suffer life-threatening severe acute malnutrition in 2017.

