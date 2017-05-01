Acute malnutrition surges in Somali c...

Acute malnutrition surges in Somali children, UNICEF says

8 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

An internally displaced Somali child sits in front of a makeshift shelter at a camp in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on March 5. Some 615,000 Somalis have fled their homes due to drought and failed crops since last November. Some 1.4 million children in drought-hit Somalia are projected to suffer acute malnutrition this year, 50 per cent more than estimated in January, the UN Children's Fund said on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

