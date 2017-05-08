A quarter century after downing of helicopters, US revisits Somalia

Almost a quarter century since the U.S. withdrew from Somalia after militiamen shot down two Black Hawk helicopters and special forces took heavy losses in a battle in the capital, an al-Qaida-backed insurgency is once again drawing U.S. attention. The U.S., which already supported the Horn of Africa country's battle against al-Shabaab militants with drone strikes and limited special forces, say it's deploying about a dozen troops from the 101st Airborne Division to train Somalia's army and has given U.S. commanders greater authority to use air strikes.

