5 killed in bomb blast in Somalia

2 hrs ago

Mogadishu, May 25 - At least five people were killed and an unknown number injured in a massive car bomb explosion targeting a restaurant near the sea port in Mogadishu. Police on Wednesday said they have established the death of five people and were still combing through the scene to piece together the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

