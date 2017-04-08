WWE Star Brought To Tears By Smackdown Crowd

The wait is finally over ... because former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut on Smackdown Live - and the crowd LOST IT'S COLLECTIVE MIND! Nakamura's debut on Smackdown Live however came in quite a odd manner as fans still treated to an incredible entrance from the King of Strong Style . As they were leaving the ring, a violinist made his way out and Nakamura's music hit.

