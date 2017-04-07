World briefs: Somalia head declares war on militants

The newly elected president of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, declared war on the Shabab militant group on Thursday and offered amnesty to fighters, whom he referred to as "brainwashed youth," if they surrendered within 60 days. In the face of those challenges, the president's cabinet on Thursday replaced the chief commanders of the army, the police and national intelligence, as well as the mayor of Mogadishu, the capital.

