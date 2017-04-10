World briefs: Hungarians stage protes...

World briefs: Hungarians stage protest over Orban

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post-gazette.com

Hungarians held one of the biggest demonstrations yet against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, calling for the rejection of legislation on universities that has drawn rebukes from the U.S., Germany and some of the world's top schools. About 60,000 people attended the rally in central Budapest, Index news website cited organizers as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC