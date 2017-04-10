World briefs: Hungarians stage protest over Orban
Hungarians held one of the biggest demonstrations yet against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, calling for the rejection of legislation on universities that has drawn rebukes from the U.S., Germany and some of the world's top schools. About 60,000 people attended the rally in central Budapest, Index news website cited organizers as saying.
