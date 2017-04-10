What's next for the US after MOAB?

What's next for the US after MOAB?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Tanks move past soldiers in military fatigues as the sun begins to set east of Mosul, where the Iraqi government launched a US-backed offensive to drive Islamic State from the northern city, in this still image taken from video released October 17, 2016. When the US first tested the Massive Ordinance Air Blast, or MOAB, in March of 2003, it was thought to be designed for "psychological operations," officials told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC