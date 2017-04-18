WFP Air-Lifts Life-Saving Supplies to...

WFP Air-Lifts Life-Saving Supplies to People Struck by Drought in Somalia

The United Nations World Food Programme today air-lifted life-saving food supplies to drought-stricken Somalia for the most vulnerable people, particularly children, who are displaced from their homes and have no access to food or cooking facilities. A Boeing 747, donated by UPS Foundation, arrived in Mogadishu from Dubai this morning carrying 47 metric tons of high-energy biscuits - enough to assist 31,000 people for three days - as well as critical medical supplies on behalf of the World Health Organization .

