'We've never seen this drought, this disease': Somali families bury their dead

There is no road to the hundred or so tin-roofed shacks scattered among scrubby trees that make up the village of Erdon, only a dusty track tracing a narrow path for 10 miles through the bush from the central Somalian town of Baidoa. One morning last week, Iman Adam attended lessons given by a local cleric under a large tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.