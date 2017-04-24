UN food agencies urge Governments to step up food action in African countries facing famine
Mothers and children wait to be screened for malnutrition at a UNICEF-supported Outpatient Therapeutic Program in Baidoa, Somalia. UNICEF/Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin 28 April 2017 – Unless urgent action is taken to feed people in north-east Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, more than 20 million people will not find enough food to eat, the heads of the United Nations food agencies today warned.
