UN food agencies urge Governments to step up food action in African countries facing famine

Mothers and children wait to be screened for malnutrition at a UNICEF-supported Outpatient Therapeutic Program in Baidoa, Somalia. UNICEF/Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin 28 April 2017 – Unless urgent action is taken to feed people in north-east Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, more than 20 million people will not find enough food to eat, the heads of the United Nations food agencies today warned.

Chicago, IL

