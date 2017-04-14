UN decries plight of pregnant women as famine looms in Somalia
The United Nations Fund for Population Activities on Friday expressed concern about the fate of 607,000 pregnant women across Somalia who need maternal health services to ensure a safe pregnancy and delivery amid severe drought. UNFPA's Chief of Humanitarian and Fragile Contexts Branch, Ugochi Daniels said of the 6.2 million people affected by the drought ravaging Somalia, more than 1.5 million are women of childbearing age.
