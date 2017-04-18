UN and World Bank sign new partnershi...

UN and World Bank sign new partnership to build resilience for the most vulnerable

A young boy suffering from malnutrition is held by his mother at a UNICEF-supported Outpatient Therapeutic Program in Baidoa, Somalia. Photo: UNICEF/Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin 22 April 2017 – Building resilience for the world's most vulnerable people by reducing poverty, promoting shared prosperity, enhancing food security, and sustaining peace in crisis-affected situations will be the focus of a new partnership framework agreed by the United Nations and World Bank.

