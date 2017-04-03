Turkish Airlines bring 60 tons of food aid to Somalia
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A Turkish Airlines cargo plane carrying over 60 tons of food aid and medical supplies arrived in Somali's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday as part of a global aid campaign by Turkey's flagship carrier, Anadolu reported. "Turkish Airlines plane just landed.
