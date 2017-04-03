Trump's Doomed War on Islamic RadicalsDavid Axe

The president's loosening of rules on air strikes could set back the U.S. war effort more than it advances it. At the behest of Defense Secretary James Mattis, President Donald Trump has loosened the rules covering U.S. air strikes in Somalia-signaling a potential escalation of America's 16-year-old covert war against militants from al-Shabaab, the al Qaeda-aligned terror group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.