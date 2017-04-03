Trump's Doomed War on Islamic RadicalsDavid Axe
The president's loosening of rules on air strikes could set back the U.S. war effort more than it advances it. At the behest of Defense Secretary James Mattis, President Donald Trump has loosened the rules covering U.S. air strikes in Somalia-signaling a potential escalation of America's 16-year-old covert war against militants from al-Shabaab, the al Qaeda-aligned terror group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC