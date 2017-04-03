'There's something strange here': All...

'There's something strange here': Alleged Lindhout kidnapper arguing ransom calls were private

National Post

An alleged Somali kidnapper who calls the mother of his Canadian hostage to demand a ransom should not be afforded Charter rights that protect the privacy of his conversations, a federal lawyer has argued. Federal prosecutor Croft Michaelson said the man, who identified himself as "Adam," had no reasonable expectation of privacy when he made a series of long-distance phone calls to Lorinda Stewart after her daughter, Amanda Lindhout, was seized and held for ransom in Mogadishu with Australian photographer Nigel Brennan on Aug. 23, 2008.

Chicago, IL

