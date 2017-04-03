The US is about to ramp up operations...

The US is about to ramp up operations in Somalia under this Marine general

The United States is primed for an increase in military operations in the Horn of Africa after President Donald J. Trump relaxed standards governing the rules of engagement last week. This move grants the military more authority in Somalia in the fight against al Shabab, an al Qaeda-linked terror organization based in the region.

Chicago, IL

