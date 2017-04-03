Somalia's Puntland executes al Shabaa...

Somalia's Puntland executes al Shabaab militants for killing officials

Read more: Reuters

Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region on Saturday executed five people it said were Islamist militants responsible for killing three senior government officials last year, a military court official said. Abdifatah Haji Aden, chairman of Puntland's military court, said the five were behind the killings of a director at Puntland's presidential palace, a military prosecutor and a deputy police commander in the port city of Bossaso in December.

Chicago, IL

