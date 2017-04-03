Somalia's new army chief survives car...

Somalia's new army chief survives car bomb that kills 13

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CTV

Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Jimale had just been sworn into office and was travelling in a convoy with senior military officials when the bomb exploded near Somalia's defence ministry compound in Mogadishu, police say. Five soldiers and at least 8 civilians travelling in a passing minibus were killed, said Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC