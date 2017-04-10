Somalia's military rescues 8 Indian c...

Somalia's military rescues 8 Indian crew held by pirates

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago. Republicans have pulled out a victory in Kansas in the first of four U.S. House elections to replace GOP congressmen named to top jobs in President Donald Trump's administration, but the next contest in Georgia... Republicans have pulled out a victory in Kansas in the first of four U.S. House elections to replace GOP congressmen named to top jobs in President Donald Trump's administration, but the next contest in Georgia could be tougher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC