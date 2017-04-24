Somalia: UN launches lifesaving vaccination campaign for children facing measles threat

On 24 April 2017, a child is vaccinated against measles at the vaccination campaign launch at Beerta Muuri camp in Baidoa, Somalia. Photo: UNICEF/Yasin Mohamed Hersi 25 April 2017 – Almost 30,000 young Somali children, many of them displaced by a searing drought, are being vaccinated against measles this week in a United Nations-backed emergency campaign in one of the country's hardest-hit towns.

