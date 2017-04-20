Somalia regards China vital ally in r...

Somalia regards China vital ally in reconstruction: minister

Somalia is keen to strengthen bilateral ties with China in order to hasten the country's reconstruction after decades of civil strife, a Somali minister has said. State Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdulkadir Ahmedkheyr Abdi said Beijing has for decades lent a helping hand to the Horn of Africa nation with projects including Benadir Hospital, the National Theatre and the Mogadishu Stadium.

