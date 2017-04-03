Somalia pirates hijack Indian commerc...

Somalia pirates hijack Indian commercial vessel with 11 crew

Read more: Xinhuanet

Somali pirates have hijacked an Indian commercial ship with 11 crew members on board off the coast of Somalia, a regional maritime official confirmed on Monday. John Steed, the regional manager of Oceans Beyond Piracy, a non-government organization, said the Indian-flagged vessel was heading to Somalia shores from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at the time of hijack..

Chicago, IL

