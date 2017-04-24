Somalia: Nation Reaches Tipping Point

Somalia: Nation Reaches Tipping Point

The election of a new president with cross-clan support, the emergence of a youthful and reform-minded parliament, and renewed international interest present a genuine opportunity to promote needed political and security reforms to combat Al-Shabaab and stabilise more areas. The London Conference on Somalia in May coincides with this moment and should be seized upon to mobilise international support.

Chicago, IL

