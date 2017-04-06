Somalia leader declares country a war zone, replaces chiefs
Somalis stand next to the bodies of civilians who were killed in a car bomb attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The massive car bomb blast at a restaurant in Somalia's capital killed a number of people Wednesday, police said, with others injured in the attack near the ministries of internal security and youth and sports.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
