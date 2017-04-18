Somalia: Four Militants Executed By F...

Somalia: Four Militants Executed By Firing Squad in Baidoa City

Somali military court on Monday has executed four suspects linked to Al- Shabaab for carrying out blasts in the town of Baidoa, the administrative capital of Southwest lats year. The the presence of Somali military tribunal chairman and other high-ranking Southwest administration officials, the men have been shot dead by a firing squad outside Baidoa town.

