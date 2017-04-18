Somalia forces shoot dead 2 militants...

Somalia forces shoot dead 2 militants in attack near airport

Sunday Apr 16

Somali soldiers stand near the dead bodies of two Al-shabab fighter who were killed during clashes with security forces in Mogadishu, Somalia, Sunday, April, 16, 2017. At least two Al-Shabaab militants were killed in a mortar attack in Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday, a government official confirmed.

