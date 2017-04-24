Somalia Executes 4 Linked to 2016 Baidoa Blasts
U.N and other aid personnel assist a wounded young man after he and others were airlifted to Mogadishu for treatment, following attacks on two restaurants in the city of Baidoa, at the airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 29, 2016. Authorities in southwestern Somalia have executed four al-Shabab militants convicted of carrying out explosions that killed some 80 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC