Somalia Executes 4 Linked to 2016 Bai...

Somalia Executes 4 Linked to 2016 Baidoa Blasts

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

U.N and other aid personnel assist a wounded young man after he and others were airlifted to Mogadishu for treatment, following attacks on two restaurants in the city of Baidoa, at the airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 29, 2016. Authorities in southwestern Somalia have executed four al-Shabab militants convicted of carrying out explosions that killed some 80 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC