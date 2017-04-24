Somalia: EU Condemns the Recent Executions in Somalia
The European Union considers the death penalty to be a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to provide deterrence to criminal behaviour and represents a denial of human dignity and integrity. The EU Delegation regrets the news on the recent execution of several people in Somalia, and notes with growing concern the recurrent use of military courts in Somalia.
