Somalia: Diaspora Now Investing in Mogadishu as Security Improves
Authorities in Mogadishu say that the city is now ready for full scale foreign investment since security and infrastructure have significantly improved, despite some lingering challenges. The Mayor of Mogadishu, Yussuf Hussein Jimale, told The EastAfrican that the city is no longer considered high risk for foreign investors because of the efforts his administration has put in to improve security, roads and electricity infrastructure.
