Somalia Court Executes Five Militants for Murders of Officials

22 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Five al-Shabab militants convicted of murdering senior officials in the north eastern Somalia town of Bossaso have been executed by firing squad. The men were sentenced to death in February by a military court in Bosaso port town, the commercial hub of Puntland, Somali federal member state.

