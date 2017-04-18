Somalia: Cholera Kills 25000 Somalis ...

Somalia: Cholera Kills 25000 Somalis in 3 Months, Health Minister Says

9 hrs ago

At least 25000 people have died from cholera within a period of three months, Health and Social Care.Minister Fowsia Abiikar Nur announced today. Adressing journalists in Mogadishu Minister Nur said tge most hit regions are Gedo Bay and Bakool.

