Somalia: Cholera Kills 25000 Somalis in 3 Months, Health Minister Says
At least 25000 people have died from cholera within a period of three months, Health and Social Care.Minister Fowsia Abiikar Nur announced today. Adressing journalists in Mogadishu Minister Nur said tge most hit regions are Gedo Bay and Bakool.
