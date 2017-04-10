Somalia: AMISOM Soldier Charged Over ...

Somalia: AMISOM Soldier Charged Over Death of Civilian in a Motor Accident

A Ugandan Amisom constable Brongo John Bebwa was on Friday charged by a Somali Military court Mogadishu court for the killing of a civilian. 32 year old Bebwa who is a driver is set to have knocked to death Ali Osman Aba on the ninth of April.

