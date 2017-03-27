Somali PM Vows to Root Out Corruption

Yesterday

Somalia's Prime Minister Hassan Ali-Khaire addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in the capital Mogadishu, March 1, 2017. Somalia's new prime minister, Hassan Ali-Khaire, said he is mobilizing his government to tackle corruption and vowed to make the fight against misconduct a non-negotiable principle in his administration.

