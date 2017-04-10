Somali pirates flee hijacked Indian dhow, taking one crew member

"Our Galmudug forces attacked and rescued the Indian ship - however, the pirates disappeared with one crew and we are pursuing them," Hirsi Yusuf Barre, mayor of the town of Galkayo in Galmudug state, said. MOGADISHU: Somali security forces rescued a hijacked Indian cargo dhow on Monday, but pirates took one of the 11-strong crew with them when they fled to land, authorities said.

