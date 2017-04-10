Somali pirates flee hijacked Indian d...

Somali pirates flee hijacked Indian dhow, taking one crew member

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

"Our Galmudug forces attacked and rescued the Indian ship - however, the pirates disappeared with one crew and we are pursuing them," Hirsi Yusuf Barre, mayor of the town of Galkayo in Galmudug state, said. MOGADISHU: Somali security forces rescued a hijacked Indian cargo dhow on Monday, but pirates took one of the 11-strong crew with them when they fled to land, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,164 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC