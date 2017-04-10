Somali Pirate Leader Missing After Attempted Hijack
A notorious Somali pirate leader is missing following an attempt Saturday to hijack a cargo ship, maritime sources and villagers said. Abdikarim Salah "Aw Koombe" and two other pirates were last seen on board a Lebanese-registered cargo ship, OS 35 near Socotra Island, as they attempted to intimidate the crew and steer the vessel to the direction of the Somali coast, sources say.
