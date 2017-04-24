Somali Lawmaker Narrowly Escapes Road...

Somali Lawmaker Narrowly Escapes Roadside Blast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Voice of America

A member of Somalia's parliament escaped unharmed Friday after a roadside explosion targeted his vehicle in Mogadishu, officials said. Abdifatah Omar Halane, a spokesman for Mogadishu's mayor, told VOA that the explosion targeted Mohamud Abukate, a member of the lower house of the parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC