Somali Forces Targeted in Roadside Bomb Blast

Soldiers from Somalia's Puntland keep guard on high grounds at the Galgala hills, during preparations for an offense against al-Shabaab militants, north of the capital Mogadishu, Jan. 9, 2015. Spokesman for Puntland police in Galgala, Major Abdirahman Farah Gurhan, told VOA Somali that the vehicle was transporting 17 soldiers when it was hit by the improvised explosive device.

