Somali children under more labor, beating amid severe drought: charity

59 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Over 1 million children in Somalia are at risk of increased violence, child labor and of being separated from their families due to severe drought ravaging the country, a global charity warned on Friday. A new research from Save the Children said children are more vulnerable as many have been separated from their parents, are being pressured into child labor to support their families and hundreds of thousands are at risk of dropping out of school.

Chicago, IL

