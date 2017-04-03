Seized Indian vessel moved to undiscl...

Seized Indian vessel moved to undisclosed location over ransom demands - pirate leader

8 hrs ago

BOSASSO: Pirates who hijacked an Indian cargo dhow with 11 crew on board have moved the vessel to an undisclosed location within Galmudug waters off the Somali coast until their ransom demands are met, a pirate leader told Reuters on Tuesday. The vessel, Al Kausar, was initially taken to El Hur, near the port of Hobyo in Somalia's semi-autonomous Galmudug state but was then moved to avoid approaching security personnel, pirates said.

Chicago, IL

