Roadside bomb kills six soldiers in S...

Roadside bomb kills six soldiers in Somalia's Puntland region

7 hrs ago

A military vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Somalia's semi autonomous Puntland region on Sunday, killing at least six soldiers and injuring another eight, a military official told Reuters. The al Qaeda linked Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened on the outskirts of the region's port city of Bosasso.

