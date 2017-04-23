Roadside bomb kills six soldiers in Somalia's Puntland region
A military vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Somalia's semi autonomous Puntland region on Sunday, killing at least six soldiers and injuring another eight, a military official told Reuters. The al Qaeda linked Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened on the outskirts of the region's port city of Bosasso.
