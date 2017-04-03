Roadside bomb kills 10 in Somalia's Lower Shabelle: military officer, residents

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A roadside explosion killed 10 people in a minibus in Somalia's lower Shabelle region on Thursday, a military officer and residents said, Reuters reported. The attack happened in Golweyn village, controlled by Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, 110 km to south west of the capital, Mogadishu.

