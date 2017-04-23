Roadside bomb in Somalia kills 8 sold...

Roadside bomb in Somalia kills 8 soldiers, police say

Read more: The Washington Post

MOGADISHU, Somalia - A Somali police official says a roadside bomb in a remote town in Somalia's semiautonomous state of Puntland has killed eight soldiers and injured three others. Ahmed Mohamed tells The Associated Press that Sunday's blast targeted a military convoy in Galgala.

