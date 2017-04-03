RCMP officer pretended to be book agent to lure Amanda Lindhout's alleged kidnapper out of Somalia
An RCMP officer pretended to be a book agent during a five-year undercover operation aimed at luring to Canada a Somali man suspected in the kidnapping of journalist Amanda Lindhout. Details of that operation were confirmed for the first time Tuesday in an Ottawa courtroom, as the same investigation came under blistering attack from a defence lawyer for Ali Omar Ader, who is accusing the national police force of "a pattern of negligence."
