RCMP officer pretended to be book age...

RCMP officer pretended to be book agent to lure Amanda Lindhout's alleged kidnapper out of Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

An RCMP officer pretended to be a book agent during a five-year undercover operation aimed at luring to Canada a Somali man suspected in the kidnapping of journalist Amanda Lindhout. Details of that operation were confirmed for the first time Tuesday in an Ottawa courtroom, as the same investigation came under blistering attack from a defence lawyer for Ali Omar Ader, who is accusing the national police force of "a pattern of negligence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 280,065,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC